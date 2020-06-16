9 Facts About
Father's Day In honor of fathers everywhere,
here are nine facts about the day
we spend celebrating them.
1.
Father's Day falls on
every third Sunday in June.
2.
The first Father's Day
was celebrated on June 19, 1910,
in Washington State.
3.
Sonora Smart Dodd,
who was raised by a widower,
was inspired by Mother’s Day
to seek out a day to honor fathers.
4.
The first event honoring fathers
took place on July 5, 1908,
during a sermon in West Virginia.
5.
President Ricard Nixon proclaimed
Father’s Day a federal holiday in 1972.
6.
Father’s Day was almost canceled
when a movement arose to establish a
combined holiday known as Parents’ Day.
7.
The Great Depression helped
Father’s Day remain intact
by forcing retailers to
commercialize the holiday.
8.
In Europe and Latin America,
fathers are celebrated on
St.
Joseph’s Day,
which falls on March 19.
9.
In Thailand, the king’s birthday
determines Father’s Day and
is celebrated by donating blood
and releasing captive animals.