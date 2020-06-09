Watch: Delhi CM, Deputy CM visit Covid-19 facility centre at Surya hotel

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited The Surya Hotel on June 16.

Surya Hotel is a dedicated Covid-19 facility and is attached to Holy Family Hospital.

The visit came after Delhi HC permitted to attach the hotel to Holy Family Hospital.

Earlier, Delhi govt had attached four and five-star hotels with large hospitals.

These hospitals in Delhi are involved in treating coronavirus patients.

Delhi has third-highest number of infections in India with over 42,800 cases and 1,400 fatalities till date.