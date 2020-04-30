Oprah's New Book Club Pick: Deacon King Kong by James McBride



Related videos from verified sources The Girl From Widow Hills is Megan Miranda's “Best Book Yet” (Kirkus Reviews)



As a child, her dramatic rescue made front-page news. Now, two decades and a new name later, the girl from widow hills is once again the center of the story. Except this time, the spotlight's on a.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago How Stories of Redemption Influenced Mary Beth Keane's Ask Again, Yes



New York Times bestselling author of ASK AGAIN, YES, Mary Beth Keane, discusses the first scene that she imagined for the book, the passage from James Joyce's Ulysses that inspired the title, and more. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 02:57 Published on April 30, 2020