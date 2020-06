Coalition For Affordable Communities Protest At Philadelphia City Hall Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published 2 days ago Coalition For Affordable Communities Protest At Philadelphia City Hall The organization faulted Mayor Jim Kenney for increasing the police department's budget during his tenure. 0

LIVE IN MEDIA, THIS IS JOEHOLDEN, CBS3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS."ALL RIGHT, JOE, THANK YOU.A COALITION OF GROUPSPROTESTED BUDGET CUTS TODAY INCENTER CITY OUTSIDE CITY HALL.THE GROUP PLACED BODY BAGS TOSYMBOLIZE THE DEADLY IMPACT OFBUDGET CUTS.THE ORGANIZATION FAULTED MAYORJIM KENNEY FOR INCREASING THEPOLICE DEPARTMENT BUDGETDURING HIS TENURE.