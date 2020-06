100th birthday drive by for WWII Navy Veteran

It's his 100th birthday, and he is being honored by the VFW, American Legion, his family and friends.

IT'S NOT UN COMMONTO SEE A FLYOVER INHONOR OF A WARHERO..TODAY IN WESTSENECA... VETERANSCAME FROM NEAR ANDFAR FOR A LOCALHERO WHO ISCELEBRATING AMILESTONE...7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALAERREBHI TAKES US TOTHE PARADE ROUTE..NATSTHIS ISN'T JUST ANYBIRTHDAY FOR WWIINAVY VETERAN EDKARGUL.NATSIT'S HIS 100THBIRTHDAY, AND HE ISBEING HONORED BYTHE VFW, AMERICANLEGION, HIS FAMILYAND FRIENDS."HE SERVED IN THENAVY - OKINAWA ANDIWO JIMA, AND WE AREJUST SO HONORED TOBE ABLE TO HONORHIM ON HISHUNDREDTBIRTHDAY."TUESDAY'S BIRTHDAYPARADE FIRSTGATHERED ATGREGOR'S GARDENGROVE..

A ONEMINUTE DRIVE TOEDEN HEIGHTSASSISTED LIVINGCENTER, WHEREKARGUL LIVES.STANDUP: "CARS ANDMOTORCYCLES AREGATHERING HEREBEFORE THEY STARTTHE PARADE TOCELEBRATE ED'S100TH BIRTHDAY.

THEYSAY THEY'RE DOINGTHIS BECAUSE THEYJUST WANT TO HONORHIM.""IT'S IMPORTANT TOHONOR OUR ELDERSAND AND THESACRIFICES THATTHEY DID FOR USOVER THE YEARS.

IMEAN YOU REALLYNEED TO HONORYOUR MOTHER ANDFATHER, YOURGRANDPARENTS.""IF WE DON'T, THEFUTURE GENERATIONIS NOT GOING TOKNOW EXACTLY WHATHAS HAPPENED IN THEPAST."AT TWO O'CLOCK,PEOPLE BEGAN TODRIVE BY EDENHEIGHTS TO SEND MR.KARGUL THEBIRTHDAY WISHES.NATSKARGUL RECEIVESTHEM WITH A GREATSENSE OF HUMOR ANDHUMILITY."WHY ALL THEPICTURES?

WHAT'SGOING ON?

HAPPYBIRTHDAY, STILL ALIVE.STILL ALIVE.""HE IS A WONDERFUL,WONDERFUL MAN.

HEIS JUST A PLEASANTPERSON, WILL DOANYTHING FORANYBODY AND HE HASSERVED HIS COUNTRYSO WELL AND WE JUSTTHANK HIM FOR THAT."HE WAS THENPRESENTED WITH APLAQUE TOREMEMBER THISWONDERFUL DAY.IN WEST SENECA, ALAERREBHI, 7 EWN.