John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration

President Donald Trump fired National Security Adviser John Bolton last September.

Bolton had been in the job for roughly 17 months.

Now, Reuters reports Bolton is in even deeper hot water with the Trump administration.

The United States on Tuesday sued Bolton to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House.

The civil lawsuit claims the book contains classified information and would compromise national security.

Trump said Bolton would be breaking the law if the book were published.