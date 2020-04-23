Local pilot helps relocate family with son battling cancer Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:35s - Published 2 days ago Local pilot helps relocate family with son battling cancer The North Andover-based nonprofit arranges medical trips for patients and families at no cost. Volunteer pilots give of their time, planes and fuel. 0

Tweets about this Thomas Smith RT @WCVB: Local pilot helps relocate family with son battling cancer https://t.co/lVL7kWrNb9 2 days ago WCVB-TV Boston Local pilot helps relocate family with son battling cancer https://t.co/lVL7kWrNb9 2 days ago

