DHHS: Largest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 57 minutes ago DHHS: Largest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE START WITH ALARMING NEWNUMBERS...FROM HEALTH OFFICIALS.THE STATE OF NEVADA AND CLARKCOUNTY ARE BOTH REPORTING THELARGEST UPTICK IN COVID-19POSITIVE CASES IN ONE DAY..SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.THE NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND HUMAN SERVICES IS NOWREPORTING MORE THAN 11-THOUSAND6-HUNDRED POSITIVE CASES ACROSSTHE STATE.THAT IS NEARLY 4-HUNDRED NEWCASES SINCE YESTERDAY.SINCE LAST TUESDAY..THERE HAVE BEEN NEARLY15-HUNDRED NEW CASES.THE WEEK BEFORE..THE DEPARTMENT REPORTEDSLIGHTLY MORE THAN 12-HUNDREDNEW CASES.AN EXPERT WITH THE SOUTHERNNEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT GAVE USA POSSIBLE REASON FOR THEINCREASE."SOME BUSINESSES HAVE STRICTERCOMPLIANCE REQUIREMENTS THANOTHERS AND IN SOME CASES YOUDON'T SEE PATRONS WEARING MASKSAT ALL.IN SOME PLACES, YOU DO SOCERTAINLY THOSE FACTORS CANCONTRIBUTE TO THE INCREASE INCASES."COMING UP ON 13 ACTION NEWSLIVE AT 5..WE'LL BREAK DOWN WHAT THESENUMBERS REALLY MEAN.- INTROTHE MORE COVID-19 CASES WE SEE-- THE GREA