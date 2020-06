People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe

People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on June 14.

His last rites were performed on June 15 at Mumbai's Vile Parle amid heavy downpour.