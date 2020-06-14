Global  

There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14.

His mortal remains were brought to a hospital from his Mumbai residence.

While talking to ANI, one of Sushant's relative at actor's hometown Patna, demanded thorough probe while saying that there is a conspiracy behind his death.

"We don't think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter.

There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death.

He has been murdered." People have gathered outside the residence.

Sushant's family and friends in Patna mourned actor's sudden death.

Rajput gained prominence in Bollywwod for his acting in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'M.S.

Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore'.

His upcoming film 'Dil Bechara' was yet to release.

