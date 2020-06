Pence Reportedly Asks Governors to Push Misleading Claim That COVID-19 Cases Are Up Due to Increased Testing



Vice President Mike Pence fed state governors a talking point on coronavirus which seems to blame testing for the number of cases rather than the spread of the virus.

Health experts push for more COVID-19 testing nationwide



The coronavirus pandemic has hit the White House as experts continue to push for more testing across the U.S.