Engineer reveals he was inspired to become a stripper by the film Magic Mike

Alex Hoskins from Portsmouth lives a double life.

By day he is an engineer, but by night he becomes Alex Gold, male stripper and butler in the buff.

After watching the movie Magic Mike back in 2012, this father-of-one felt drawn to a life of male adult entertainment.

In 2015 he secured a role as a stripper in Adonis Cabaret - a lively show offering everything from stripping to comedians and drag queens, and secured performances at private hen and divorce parties as a butler in the buff.

The Covid-19 pandemic preventing Alex from performing live,so he is entertaining his fans using the video calling app Zoom.

Adonis Caberet have been holding ‘Girls Night In’ shows online and holding private Zooms for online Hen parties.

To find out more visit: https://www.adoniscabaret.co.uk/ Or Instagram: @alex.hoskins