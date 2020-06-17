Matt Hancock Manages To Get Marcus Rashford's Name Wrong
On Sky News, health secretary Matt Hancock managed to confuse the first name of footballer Marcus Rashford, crediting Daniel Rashford with making the government u-turn on their decision to not extend free school meals over the summer.
Marcus Rashford joked he has "been called worse" after the health secretary Matt Hancock mistakenly called him "Daniel" live on Sky News while praising the Manchester United forward for succeeding in..