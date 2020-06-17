Matt Hancock Manages To Get Marcus Rashford's Name Wrong Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published 26 minutes ago Matt Hancock Manages To Get Marcus Rashford's Name Wrong On Sky News, health secretary Matt Hancock managed to confuse the first name of footballer Marcus Rashford, crediting Daniel Rashford with making the government u-turn on their decision to not extend free school meals over the summer. 0

