Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that there are no plans for another lockdown in Delhi, rejecting speculation spurred by a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital. Kejriwal put out the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:35 Published 4 days ago

Covid-19: Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again over rising Coronavirus cases | Oneindia News



The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghaziabad will be sealed once again in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, 10 people tested positive in the district, which earlier was among the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:52 Published on May 25, 2020