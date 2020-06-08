Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How North and South Korea talk to each other
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
How North and South Korea talk to each other

How North and South Korea talk to each other

North Korea has severed hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all contact.

Megan Revell explains how the two states, which are technically at war, communicate with each other.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This office was designed to foster ties between the two Koreas … until the North blew it up.

South Korea’s president is imploring dialogue.

But what does "dialogue" look like between two states technically still at war?

Well, communication tends to revolve around ‘hotlines’.

Numerous ministries and offices run different lines -- 49 in all.

They are used for everything from arranging talks, to coordinating sea and air traffic.

In terms of physical equipment, photos by the South’s military show drab desktop phones -- labelled “two-sided inter-Korean hotline”.

The South's Unification Ministry handles civilian inter-Korean affairs.

Its system features two color-coded handsets.

A red phone is for incoming calls from the North, green is to make outgoing calls.

No other numbers can be called, and fax machines are used to send documents.

So -- how often are these hotlines used?

The North tends to abandon the hotlines when relations sour -- despite the South keeping up appearances.

Officials still typically try to call every day at the same time, even if there is no answer.

Lines were last restored in 2018, after being cut two years earlier.

A direct connection was set up for the first time between the offices of the two leaders, but it has reportedly never been used.



Related news from verified sources

Korean tensions: Pyongyang military to re-enter cooperation sites

Korean tensions: Pyongyang military to re-enter cooperation sites North Korea said today that it will redeploy troops to now-closed inter-Korean tourism and economic...
New Zealand Herald - Published

North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea: KCNA

North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndiaTimesJerusalem PostMid-Day


North Korea destroys inter-Korean liaison office in 'terrific explosion'

North Korea on Tuesday blew up a building set up in 2018 in a border town as a joint liaison office...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report [Video]

North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report

North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:18Published
North Korea rejects South's offer to send envoys [Video]

North Korea rejects South's offer to send envoys

North Korea on Wednesday rejected South Korea’s offer to send special envoys to ease escalating tensions over defector activity and stalled reconciliation efforts, vowing to redeploy troops to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published
South Korean government expresses strong regret [Video]

South Korean government expresses strong regret

The South Korean Defence Ministry on Wednesday (June 17) expressed deep concern over the North's military plans announced after Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:30Published