The alliances needed to rebuild the developing world | Achim Steiner
Developing countries need strong alliances between the public and private sectors to rebuild after COVID-19, says Achim Steiner, administrator for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

From building virus tracking systems to supporting clean energy projects and expanding health care, hear how the UNDP is creating partnerships between states and the financial, communications, technology and insurance sectors to rebuild stronger, greener economies post-pandemic.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by political commentator Sally Kohn and TED global curator Bruno Giussani, was recorded June 8, 2020.)

