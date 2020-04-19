Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyonce and JAY-Z sued over Black Effect vocals
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Beyonce and JAY-Z sued over Black Effect vocals

Beyonce and JAY-Z sued over Black Effect vocals

Beyonce and JAY-Z are being sued by Jamaican dancer L'Antoinette Stines, who claims the superstar couple didn't give her proper credit for her part in their song Black Effect.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Beyonce and Jay-Z Sued Over 'Black Effect' Vocals

One of Jay-Z and Beyonce's songs, "Black Effect," leans heavily on a Jamaican artist, who claims she...
TMZ.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Blue Ivy Grooves to Her Mom Beyonce’s ‘Mood 4 Eva’ | Billboard News [Video]

Blue Ivy Grooves to Her Mom Beyonce’s ‘Mood 4 Eva’ | Billboard News

The eight-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z has songwriter awards, her vocals appear on hit records, and a new video proves she can dance.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:27Published
Beyonce says coronavirus is 'killing black people at an alarming rate' [Video]

Beyonce says coronavirus is 'killing black people at an alarming rate'

American star Beyonce warned that coronavirus is "killing black people at an alarmingly high rate" during 'One World: Together At Home'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published