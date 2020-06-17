Global  

Watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Motorcade Get Involved in Crash to Avoid Protestor
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:35s - Published
A car carrying U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in a minor crash outside Parliament that involved a protestor.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

