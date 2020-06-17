Watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Motorcade Get Involved in Crash to Avoid Protestor
A car carrying U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in a minor crash outside Parliament that involved a protestor.
UK PM Johnson's car shunted by security vehicleBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.
Prime Minister’s car involved in shunt after protester ran into roadBoris Johnson’s convoy was targeted by a protester as the Prime Minister left the Palace of Westminster. The demonstrator, who had been protesting about Turkish action against Kurdish rebels, ran..
Boris Johnson's car hit from behind outside parliamentPrime Minister Boris Johnson's car stops as a protester jumps in front of it, and is rear ended by the car behind, in Westminster, London.