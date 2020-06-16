Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla meet with NHS frontline staff
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla meet with NHS frontline staff

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla meet with NHS frontline staff

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall met with NHS staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Prince Charles reveals lingering effect of coronavirus

Covid 19 coronavirus: Prince Charles reveals lingering effect of coronavirus The Prince of Wales has revealed he lost his sense of smell and taste when he caught...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Charles and Camilla meet hospital staff in first royal engagement since lockdown

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have made an unannounced visit to a hospital to meet...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Express and Star


Prince Charles says his sense of taste and smell hasn't fully returned since having coronavirus

Prince of Wales carries out first royal engagement since lockdown meeting with frontline NHS staff
Independent - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Royally affected by COVID-19: Prince Charles still missing sense of smell [Video]

Royally affected by COVID-19: Prince Charles still missing sense of smell

Prince Charles has still not fully regained his sense of smell and taste, almost three months after contracting a mild form of coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Charles and Camilla thank medical staff [Video]

Charles and Camilla thank medical staff

The couple visited Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to thank NHS staff in person for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:26Published
Prince Charles, Camilla Thanks Hospital Workers In First Engagement Since Lockdown [Video]

Prince Charles, Camilla Thanks Hospital Workers In First Engagement Since Lockdown

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for their first public engagement since lockdown, where they met with hospital staff who have been working the frontlines of the coronavirus..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:00Published