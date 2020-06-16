Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla meet with NHS frontline staff
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall met with NHS staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday.
Royally affected by COVID-19: Prince Charles still missing sense of smellPrince Charles has still not fully regained his sense of smell and taste, almost three months after contracting a mild form of coronavirus.
