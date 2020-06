Flash floods cause traffic jams in Cheltenham, South West England Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 day ago Flash floods cause traffic jams in Cheltenham, South West England Flash floods hit Gloucestershire as heavy rain causes havoc in the county. The Met Office issued severe weather warnings until 9 pm today (June 17) for flooding and hail. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Flash floods hit Gloucestershire as heavy rain causes havoc in the county. The Met Office issued severe weather warnings until 9 pm today (June 17) for flooding and hail. "In the space of about 10 minutes, heavy rain caused a manhole cover to burst open, prompting police action," the filmer told Newsflare.







