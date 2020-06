Comedian Chris D'Elia Is Under Fire As He Is Accused Of Harassing Underaged Girls Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:05s - Published 5 minutes ago Comedian Chris D'Elia Is Under Fire As He Is Accused Of Harassing Underaged Girls Comedian Chris D'Elia Is Under Fire As He Is Accused Of Harassing Underaged Girls 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Comedian Accused Of Preying On Children



Comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexually harassing multiple underage girls. Newsweek reports the accusations include grooming and the solicitation of nude photos and meeting up for sex. On.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49 Published 46 minutes ago