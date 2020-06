Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has hit the headlines, campaigning until the government made a U-turn on their decision to not extend free school meals into the summer.

The Premier League striker took up the campaign following his own experiences of being a recipient when he was young.

The campaign continues the 22-year-old’s community efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, as he’s raised money for charities and given his support to help the homeless in Manchester.