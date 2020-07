Philadelphia Leaders Scrambling To Fill Hole In 2020-21 Budget Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:47s - Published on June 17, 2020 Natasha Brown reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH RE-OPENING IN THECOMMONWEALTH GOING FORWARDWILL BE BASED ON TESTS ANDSCIENCE.PHILADELPHIA'S COVID-19BUDGET HOLD IS GROWING.THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCILSLITTLE SCRAMBLING TO FILL THEGAP.NATASHA BROWN JOINS US NOWWITH A NEW DEVELOPMENT.NATASHA?Reporter: WELL, UKEE, AHEARING THAT WAS SET TODAYWITH CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR1:00 HAS BEEN PUSHED BACK TO5:00.CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WORKBEHIND THE SCENES YAP LINKWITH UNPRECEDENTED BUDGETCUTS.AS PHILADELPHIA CITY COUNCILCONTINUES TO WORK TO CREATE AFISCAL YEAR 2021 BUDGET, TIMEIS OF THE ESSENCE AS OFJUNE 25TH DEADLINE IS QUICKLYAPPROACHING.WE CONTINUE TO DELIBERATEAND DISCUSS WITH THEEXECUTIVES, GRANTS, IN TERMSOF CONCLUDING OUR BUDGETPROCESS, FOR THOSE OF THAT YOUARE WATCHING THIS WE'RE NOTTHERE.THE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERSEXTENDED THE DEADLINE TOAPPROVE THE BUDGET BY ONE WEEKAS IT IS WASTE UNPRECEDENTEDECONOMIC LOSSES DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.RECENT CIVIL UNREST THROUGHOUTTHE CITY ALSO LED TO SOMEDELAYS.AND BUDGETS, DRASTIC CUTS, AREINEVITABLE FAME CYST BY ATLEAST $100 MILLION.THE RE DUCK ON?REVENUE IS GOING TO BE MORETHAN PROJECTED.INTER GOVERNMENTALCOOPERATION AUTHORITY SAID THESTATE'S OVERSIGHT COMMITTEEWILL REVIEW THE CITY BUDGETTOTE MAKE SURE IT IS FAIR ANDBALANCED.THEY NEED TO ADOPT ABALANCED BUDGET, HOW DO WEACCOUNT FOR THIS LOSS OF HEKNEW.COUNCIL DOLLS NEED TO GIVEFINAL APPROVAL TO THE BUDGETBY JUNE 26TH.BACK TO THE MAYOR FORCONSIDERATION.FIRST READING WHATEVER THATWILL ENTAIL WILL HAPPENTOMORROW.THAT'S THE VERY LATEST FOR





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'We Need Help': Allentown Among Small Cities Facing Fiscal Calamity From Virus



Unfilled potholes, uncollected trash, un-mowed grass and, most significantly, fewer police on the street are some of what Allentown says it’s contemplating unless Washington helps it plug a.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:36 Published on June 10, 2020