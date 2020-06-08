150 seniors displaced following electric malfunction at St. Andrews Residence in downtown West Palm Beach
At least 150 seniors are displaced following a possible electric malfunction at St.
Andrews Residence in downtown West Palm Beach.
Martin County community cleaning up after floodingA community gather to cleanup following days of heavy rains in Martin County.
Fort Pierce commissioner seeks stricter rules for police body camerasFollowing the recent arrests of two Fort Pierce officers, a city commissioner is seeking to change the way the city's police department uses body cameras.
Public defenders hold rally at Palm Beach County's Historic CourthouseHundreds of public defenders from Palm Beach County rallied for racial justice on Monday following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.