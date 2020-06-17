Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Pledges $120M to Historically Black Institutions

The donation is on behalf of Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin.

According to CNBC, $40 million will benefit the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

Morehouse College and Spelman College are also each getting $40 million.

Reed Hastings, via CNBC Reed Hastings, via CNBC The donation comes as protests against racial injustice have spread across the U.S. COVID-19 has also heavily impacted the African-American community.

'Forbes' places the Netflix CEO's wealth at around $4.8 billion.