Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Pledges $120M to Historically Black Institutions The donation is on
behalf of Hastings and
his wife, Patty Quillin.
According to CNBC,
$40 million will benefit the
United Negro College Fund (UNCF).
Morehouse College and
Spelman College are also
each getting $40 million.
Reed Hastings,
via CNBC The donation comes as protests
against racial injustice have
spread across the U.S. COVID-19 has also heavily impacted
the African-American community.
'Forbes' places the Netflix CEO's
wealth at around $4.8 billion.