Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5PM: Roosevelt Bridge closed until further notice
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 03:05s - Published
5PM: Roosevelt Bridge closed until further notice

5PM: Roosevelt Bridge closed until further notice

Contradicting the dramatic comments made by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday, officials in Stuart say there is no "immediate risk of collapse" at the Roosevelt Bridge after chunks of concrete fell.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

EyesOnTraffic

Mike Burke/Doc Stone 🚨🚨Southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Bridge are closed until further notice. Old Dixie Hwy is also closed. Traffic… https://t.co/Nkj5kJFqPP 1 hour ago

Brandybabyez

Brandy 💖 RT @cityofstuart: 🚨🚨Southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Bridge are closed until further notice. Old Dixie Hwy is also closed. Traffic is mo… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters march across Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart [Video]

Protesters march across Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart

Protesters march across the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart as a show of solidarity for black lives.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:09Published