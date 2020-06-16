Global  

Gov. Baker proposes plan for police reform
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:37s
Massachusetts Gov.

Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced his proposal for statewide police reform.

He described the bill as "critically important" and called on the legislature to take action on the bill before the session ends on July 31.

