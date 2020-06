A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said on Wednesday.



