Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Users Will Be Able To Shut Off Political Ads
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Facebook Users Will Be Able To Shut Off Political Ads
Facebook also plans to launch a Voting Information Center.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Facebook closes political ads loophole ahead of U.S. presidential election

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would affix labels to political ads shared by users on their own...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •News24


Joe Biden is demanding that Facebook fact-check political ads. Facebook says no. (FB)

Joe Biden is demanding that Facebook fact-check political ads. Facebook says no. (FB) · *Joe Biden's campaign has demanded that Facebook fact-check political ads and crack down on...
Business Insider - Published



Tweets about this

djabronx

Daniel Abrams RT @nowthisnews: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that users will be able to turn off political advertisements on the social networki… 4 minutes ago

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Facebook Users Will Be Able To Shut Off Political Ads - CBS Boston https://t.co/VXvUFO6loN 5 minutes ago

Rufkin

Scott Ruff RT @Forbes: As the U.S. prepares for the 2020 election, Facebook announced that users will be able to block seeing all political ads https:… 22 minutes ago

YahooPH

Yahoo Philippines Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts in the run-up to the 2020 US el… https://t.co/5iwL8BE9kb 36 minutes ago

KYOUTV

KYOU You will soon be able to opt out of political ads on your Facebook page https://t.co/CuLTnU4cDt https://t.co/RTa8om4iLF 48 minutes ago

crisfor2010

joao carlos forsesse As the U.S. prepares for the 2020 election, Facebook announced that users will be able to block seeing all politica… https://t.co/q1fGgJbrw7 53 minutes ago

iowanpolitics

Iowan Politics Facebook said that its users as well as those on Instagram “will be able to turn off all social issue, electoral or… https://t.co/ovgj0OJ7Br 1 hour ago

WXBelk

✊🏾D.J. Belk✊🏾 RT @myfox8: NO POLITICAL ADS? Facebook announced that users will be able to turn off political ads during this election year. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook adding option to turn off political ads [Video]

Facebook adding option to turn off political ads

Facebook is offering a new way to take a break from politics. You'll soon be able to turn off political ads on the platform.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published
Facebook will now let users switch off political ads [Video]

Facebook will now let users switch off political ads

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:02Published
In Compromise of Sorts, Facebook Allows Users to Mute Political Ads [Video]

In Compromise of Sorts, Facebook Allows Users to Mute Political Ads

Facing pressure from critics who say Facebook hasn't done enough to stop misinformation, the social media giant is adding a new feature allowing its users to essentially opt out of politics altogether.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:17Published