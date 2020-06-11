Daniel Abrams RT @nowthisnews: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that users will be able to turn off political advertisements on the social networki… 4 minutes ago
MA TV News Facebook Users Will Be Able To Shut Off Political Ads - CBS Boston https://t.co/VXvUFO6loN 5 minutes ago
Scott Ruff RT @Forbes: As the U.S. prepares for the 2020 election, Facebook announced that users will be able to block seeing all political ads https:… 22 minutes ago
Yahoo Philippines Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts in the run-up to the 2020 US el… https://t.co/5iwL8BE9kb 36 minutes ago
KYOU You will soon be able to opt out of political ads on your Facebook page https://t.co/CuLTnU4cDt https://t.co/RTa8om4iLF 48 minutes ago
joao carlos forsesse As the U.S. prepares for the 2020 election, Facebook announced that users will be able to block seeing all politica… https://t.co/q1fGgJbrw7 53 minutes ago
Iowan Politics Facebook said that its users as well as those on Instagram “will be able to turn off all social issue, electoral or… https://t.co/ovgj0OJ7Br 1 hour ago
✊🏾D.J. Belk✊🏾 RT @myfox8: NO POLITICAL ADS? Facebook announced that users will be able to turn off political ads during this election year.
https://t.co/… 2 hours ago
Facebook adding option to turn off political adsFacebook is offering a new way to take a break from politics. You'll soon be able to turn off political ads on the platform.
Facebook will now let users switch off political ads
In Compromise of Sorts, Facebook Allows Users to Mute Political AdsFacing pressure from critics who say Facebook hasn't done enough to stop misinformation, the social media giant is adding a new feature allowing its users to essentially opt out of politics altogether.