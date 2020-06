Wednesday evening weather update.

Mike: GOOD NEWS IN THE WEATHERDEPARTMENT, ALTHOUGH THERE ISNOT A LOT OF MOISTURE, THERE ISDRAMATIC COOLING COMING OUR WAY.BOY DO WE NEED IT.IT WILL NOT ARRIVE THIS EVENING.85 DEGREES AT 7:00.77 BY 9:00 P.M.

AND 70 BY THETIME WE GET TO 11:00 P.M.DID NOT QUITE GET A RECORDTODAY.THE HIGH TEMPERATURE IN DENVERCLIMBING UP INTO THE MID 90.95.THE NORMAL HIGH 83 AND RECORD98.HUMIDITY 15% AND PRESSUREFALLING.WINDS GUSTY FROM THENORTH-NORTHEAST AT 23.WE HAVE ON OZONE ACTION ALERT INAFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT.CHANGES ARE COMING OUR WAY.NOT A LOT OF CLOUD COVER OUTTHERE JUST THE HAZE AND SMOKE TOBE SEEN'D OFF TO THE NORTHWESTTHERE IS A COLD FRONT THAT'SCOMING OUR WAY WITH MUCH COOLERAIR BEHIND IT.THEY HAD SNOW IN TETON VILLAGETHIS MORNING.RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS MONTANAWHERE TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE40s AND 50s.SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCHER INEASTERN NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL --NORTH DAKOTA AHEAD OF THE FRONT.WE HAVE A FIRE WEATHER WARNINGIN EFFECT FOR THE AREASHIGHLIGHTED IN PINK UNTIL8:00 TONIGHT.GOOD NEWS AFTER THAT, CONDITIONSWILL IMPROVE QUITE A BIT.LOWS BY MORNING, 53 IN DENVER.35 AT CRAIG.37 STEAMBOAT AND 39 IN LARAMIE.WALDEN DOWN TO 36.LOW 50s IN THE DENVER METROAND 40s IN THE FACILITIES.COOL AND COMFY TOMORROW MORNING.MIDDAY WE WILL HAVE MOSTLY SUNNYSKIES.LATER IN THE DAY THERE WILL BESCATTERED SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS COMING OFF OF THEMOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS INTO THEMETRO AFTER ABOUT 4:00 P.M.

ANDUNTIL 7:00 TOMORROW EVENING WITHCOOLER AIR DEFINITELY IN PLACE.73 FOR DENVER.75 FORT COLLINS, GREELEY ANDAKRON.80s DOWN TO THE SOUTHEAST.THEY WERE IN THE TRIPLE DIGITSTHIS AFTERNOON.ALONG THE FRONT RANGE 50s AND60s TOMORROW.SHOWERS LIKELY BY EARLYAFTERNOON.SHOWERS LATE MID AFTERNOON ANDLOW 70s ON THE PLAINS.52 FOR A LOW TEMPERATURETONIGHT.TOMORROW HIGH OF 73.SHOWERS DEVELOPING IN THEAFTERNOON.LOOKING AHEAD SHOWERS AND STORMSFRIDAY AFTERNOON.A FEW COULD BE SEVERE ON THENORTHEAST PLAINS AND 72.SATURDAY A FEW STORMS AND 83.87 ON FATHER'S DAY AND MONDAY82.LOW 80s TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYOF NEXT WEEK.NO 90s IN THE SEVEN-DAYFORECAST.THAT LOOKS REALLY NICE AFTER THEHEAT WAVE.