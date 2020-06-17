New Zealand dad uses family as models for coronavirus masks despite country virtually defeating virus

In this video from Tauranga, New Zealand on Thursday (June 19) you’ll see a dad ‘set the stage’ in his garage to show his wife and hopefully the rest of the world some coronavirus mask options despite the South Pacific island virtually defeating the pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources Two New COVID-19 Cases In New Zealand



Two women traveled from the UK to New Zealand earlier this month. Both women tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. This makes the pair New Zealand's first new infections in 24 days. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 42 minutes ago Keeping toilet lid closed before flushing can help fight against COVID-19: Study



Besides washing hands and wearing masks, it is also important to close the toilet lid before flushing to contain the spread of COVID-19, as per a new study. According to a new study cited by The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published 2 hours ago COVID-19 Predicted to Kill 200,000 in the US by October, Model Says



COVID-19 Predicted to Kill 200,000 in the US by October, Model Says The model comes from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. It was once used by the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 6 hours ago