- - kids-and-cars-dot-org is raisin- awareness about - preventing tragedies, especiall- inside of vehicles.
- mississippi is one of the top 1- states rated in vehicular heat- stroke deaths, standing at- around 32 per year -- - surpassing states like louisian- and arizona.- to further prevent more deaths,- the website is- passing out tips on how to keep- you and your children and - pets safe:- - parents can suffer from - exhaustion causing memory - to fail unexpectedly.
So be sur- to make a habit of opening- the back door everytime you par- to ensure no one is left- behind.
- -to enforce this habit, place - any item that would cause you t- look behind you in the back sea- -and children could possibly- enter your car without you- knowing.
So to avoid this.
Keep- vehicles locked at all times, - especially in the garage or - driveway.
- -and be sure to keep your keys- out of reach from your- children- - in case of emergencies you- should teach your child to- honk the car horn if they are - stuck inside the car.
