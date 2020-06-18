Health Inspections in CG County set to resume

What health inspections will be looking for once they resume operations in July.

News tab./// restaurants in cerro gordo county should be expecting a inspector real soon.

During this afternoon's press conference, c?

"* g public healh said they will resume restaurant inspections on july sixth.

During the coronavirus shutdown ?

"* those health inspections were halted and limited to complaints about restaurants that were operating against the governor's orders.

When the inspections start back up ?

"* health inspectors will also be checking restaurants to make sure they are following social distancing guidelines.

C?

"*g public health's jodi willemsen says she's noticed eateries are doing the right thing.

They're doing the every other booth thing at some restaurants to make sure that you have the six foot distance between you.

So what we've experienced so far, everybody has done a great job.

Even though restaurants in iowa were allowed to have 100 percent capacity, the governor's proclamation still calls for six