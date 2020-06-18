Indy Pride 2020 Moves Online

|
Indypride festival.
June is pride month but because of the ongoing pandemic, the annual in-person festival had to originally be cancelled.
But no worries, the event has moved online.
The event will be held on indy pride's website through a livestream from 2 9 p-m june 21-st.
According to the event information, this year's celebration will focus on black, indigenous, and people of color within the l-g-b-t-q- plus community.
Some features include a drag queen fireside chat, and multiple d-js.
The event is free, but donations are encouraged.
