Indy Pride 2020 Moves Online

Indypride festival.

June is pride month but because of the ongoing pandemic, the annual in-person festival had to originally be cancelled.

But no worries, the event has moved online.

The event will be held on indy pride's website through a livestream from 2 9 p-m june 21-st.

According to the event information, this year's celebration will focus on black, indigenous, and people of color within the l-g-b-t-q- plus community.

Some features include a drag queen fireside chat, and multiple d-js.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged.

The indiana restaurant and lodging association says