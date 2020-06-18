Global  

Meej Pampore encounter: 1 terrorist neutralized in JandK
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Meej Pampore encounter: 1 terrorist neutralized in JandK

Meej Pampore encounter: 1 terrorist neutralized in JandK

One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in Meej Pampore encounter so far.

The encounter was broke in Awantipora city of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

It started in the early hours of Thursday.

