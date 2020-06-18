Meej Pampore encounter: 1 terrorist neutralized in JandK
One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in Meej Pampore encounter so far.
The encounter was broke in Awantipora city of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.
It started in the early hours of Thursday.
Encounter breaks out in JandK's AwantiporaAn encounter broke out at the Meej Pampore area of Awantipora city of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between security forces and terrorists has started in the early hours of..