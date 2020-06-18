Watch: China's response on Ladakh violence as PM Modi says 'don't provoke'

Days after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, Beijing commented on the flare-up.

Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian attempted to pin the blame on India, claiming sovereignty over Ladakh's Galwan Valley - the area where the deadly face-off occurred.

India has already pointed out that China's unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the area is to be blamed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned China that although India wants peace, it will give a befitting reply if it is provoked.