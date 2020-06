'It was a pre-planned attack by China': MoS Defence Shripad Naik

Days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent faceoff with the Chinese Army in Ladakh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik has said that it was a pre-planned attack by China.

The Minister added that India would not compromise on national security and said that Indian Army would give the Chinese a befitting response.

This comes after PM Modi warned China not to provoke India.

