Kristen Stewart to portray Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Kristen Stewart to portray Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer
Kristen Stewart has signed on to play Princess Diana in the new film, Spencer.
Kristen Stewart ‘to play Diana in new film’

Kristen Stewart is set to play Diana, Princess of Wales in a new film, according to reports.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayHinduExtra


'Twilight' actor Kristen Stewart to step into Lady Diana's shoes for Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart is gearing up to play Princess Diana on the big screen with Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer'
DNA - Published Also reported by •HinduExtra


Royal insiders react to Kristen Stewart's 'out of tune' casting as Princess Diana

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in an...
FOXNews.com - Published



