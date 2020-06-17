Kristen Stewart to portray Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer

social isolindsay RT @jon_snow_420: Kristen Stewart set to portray Princess Diana in upcoming Batman film 5 minutes ago
mike pence's first wife, lilith Kristen Stewart set to portray Princess Diana in upcoming Batman film 6 minutes ago
Lawrence R. Allen RT @vulture: Kristen Stewart has signed on to portray Princess Diana in a new historical drama, that suddenly just made millions of people… 34 minutes ago
Bree Laughlin Kristen Stewart set to portray Princess Diana in upcoming film, Deadline reports https://t.co/1KXR4nE1wi 35 minutes ago
Hinnagami S Kuroda "Kristen Stewart set to portray Princess Diana in upcoming film, Deadline reports" https://t.co/HWAXe7mS6s 42 minutes ago
Music Lover From the Old To The New RT @vogueaustralia: #KristenStewart is set to portray #PrincessDiana in an upcoming biopic. https://t.co/fTNhPHcJ0S https://t.co/FAo9HtWQIZ 55 minutes ago
rachelserotica Kristen Stewart set to portray Princess Diana. It's a decision by the same incompetent casting director that hired… https://t.co/8y4BETJQL9 59 minutes ago
Vulture Kristen Stewart has signed on to portray Princess Diana in a new historical drama, that suddenly just made millions… https://t.co/JrHOYsMau8 1 hour ago
Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana, Gabrielle Union on 'AGT' Investigation & Entertainment News | THR NewsKristen Stewart is set to play the late Princess Diana in 'Spencer,' Gabrielle Union is opening up about her 'AGT' investigation and Michael Keaton is making his streaming debut.
Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer' | THR NewsThe drama about the late Princess of Wales deciding on leaving Prince Charles while holidaying with the British Royals will be shopped at the Cannes virtual market.
Kristen Stewart Takes on Role of Prince Diana in Project Set to Film in 2021!Kristen Stewart is expected to take on the role of Princess Diana in a new film project. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.