Machine Gun Kelly 'in love' with Megan Fox
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has declared he is 'in love' after enjoying a romantic picnic with a date widely believed to be Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly Seems to Say He's 'In Love' with Megan Fox!

Fans think Machine Gun Kelly is telling the world that he is in love with Megan Fox! In a new video...
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Confirm Romance with Passionate Kiss

There are new photos of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox together and it seems they’re definitely...
Brian Austin Green Is ''Not Over'' Megan Fox as She Confirms Romance With Machine Gun Kelly

After nearly 10 years of marriage with Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox has officially moved on with new...
Megan Fox 'officially dating' Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox 'officially dating' Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is "officially dating" Machine Gun Kelly after splitting from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green last month.

Megan Fox confirms Machine Gun Kelly romance with a kiss [Video]

Megan Fox confirms Machine Gun Kelly romance with a kiss

Megan Fox finally confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on Monday.

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their romance? [Video]

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their romance?

After starring in Machine Gun Kelly's steamy music video 'Bloody Valentine', rumours quickly started spreading: with people suspecting that the duo were dating

