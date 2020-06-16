Machine Gun Kelly 'in love' with Megan Fox
Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has declared he is 'in love' after enjoying a romantic picnic with a date widely believed to be Megan Fox.
Megan Fox 'officially dating' Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox is "officially dating" Machine Gun Kelly after splitting from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green last month.
Megan Fox confirms Machine Gun Kelly romance with a kissMegan Fox finally confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on Monday.
Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their romance?After starring in Machine Gun Kelly's steamy music video 'Bloody Valentine', rumours quickly started spreading: with people suspecting that the duo were dating