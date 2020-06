Robin Shou and Linden Ashby, stars of the 1995 hit 'Mortal Kombat', stop by Heat Vision Breakdown to challenge host Patrick Shanley (and each other) to a friendly match.



Related videos from verified sources 'Hobbs & Shaw' & The Rarity of Bald Movie Stars | Heat Vision Breakdown



With 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' in theaters, 'Heat Vision Breakdown' looks at the correlation between Hollywood leading bald actors and their blockbuster movie success. Credit: THR Heat Vision Breakdown Duration: 04:37 Published 3 days ago