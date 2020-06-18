Global  

Jean Kennedy Smith, Sister Of JFK, Dies At 92
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Jean Kennedy Smith, Sister Of JFK, Dies At 92
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S....
Jean Kennedy Smith has passed away at 92. She was the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy. Her daughter confirmed to the New York Times that she passed away..

The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy has died.

