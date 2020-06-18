|
|
|
|
Jean Kennedy Smith, Sister Of JFK, Dies At 92
|
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:26s - Published
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S....
Reuters - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Jean Kennedy Smith dies at 92
Jean Kennedy Smith has passed away at 92. She was the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy. Her daughter confirmed to the New York Times that she passed away..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22Published
|
Jean Kennedy Smith dies
The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy has died.
Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:29Published
|