India-China clash: Wreath laying ceremony of Havildar K Palani held in Madurai

Wreath laying ceremony of Havildar K Palani was held at Madurai airport.

Palani lost his life in a violent clash with China at Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

20 soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned China against provoking India.

He said that the sacrifice of the soldiers won’t go in vain.

