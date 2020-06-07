India-China face off: Wreath laying ceremony of Havildar Sunil Kumar held in Patna

Wreath laying ceremony of Havildar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in Galwan Valley clash, was performed at the Patna Airport on June 17.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav paid tribute.

20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 in violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

According to reports, Chinese side also suffered casualties.