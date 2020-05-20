Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why the Time to Review Your Medicare Coverage is Now
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 07:33s - Published
Why the Time to Review Your Medicare Coverage is Now

Why the Time to Review Your Medicare Coverage is Now

With the impact that COVID-19 has made, many of us are scratching our heads wondering if there’s anywhere we can save money in our monthly budget.

Jerry Wilson with independent insurance agency Sovereign Select may be able to help out with that.

He shares how he can review your health needs and provide plan choices that meet your health needs while still keeping your primary care physician.

He also explains what kind of benefits you may be eligible for if you have a dual plan and how you could save money!

Jerry has a Road to Medicare educational meeting (virtual or telephone) on July 9 at 10am!* To contact Jerry or register for a spot at this virtual event, call 262-222-2872 or visit SelectJerry.com.

*This event is educational.

There is no cost for this event.

Jerry Wilson does not represent Medicare or any government agency.

You may be directed to speak to a licensed agent.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, disability, annuities, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-222-2872 or email [email protected] for more information.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Blend Extra: Traveling on the Road to Medicare [Video]

Blend Extra: Traveling on the Road to Medicare

If you're one of the 3.5 million people turning 65 in the United States this year, you're probably aware that you qualify for Medicare. But do you know which plan is best for your health situation and..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:01Published
Warren Sells Out Medicare For All In VP Bid [Video]

Warren Sells Out Medicare For All In VP Bid

During the primary Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden fought over "Medicare for All." Biden was against it while Warren was "all-in" for it. She even told Biden that if he was against it he was "running..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Get Your Full Medicare Benefits Now! [Video]

Get Your Full Medicare Benefits Now!

Do you have a Forward Health Card or a Medicare ID Card? If you do, NOW is the time to review your plan to see if you are dual-eligible! You could be missing out on great benefits like $0 co-pays,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:59Published