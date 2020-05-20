Why the Time to Review Your Medicare Coverage is Now

With the impact that COVID-19 has made, many of us are scratching our heads wondering if there’s anywhere we can save money in our monthly budget.

Jerry Wilson with independent insurance agency Sovereign Select may be able to help out with that.

He shares how he can review your health needs and provide plan choices that meet your health needs while still keeping your primary care physician.

He also explains what kind of benefits you may be eligible for if you have a dual plan and how you could save money!

Jerry has a Road to Medicare educational meeting (virtual or telephone) on July 9 at 10am!* To contact Jerry or register for a spot at this virtual event, call 262-222-2872 or visit SelectJerry.com.

*This event is educational.

There is no cost for this event.

Jerry Wilson does not represent Medicare or any government agency.

You may be directed to speak to a licensed agent.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, disability, annuities, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-222-2872 or email [email protected] for more information.