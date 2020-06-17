Global  

McEnany on Bolton's book: 'It shouldn't be out'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:36s - Published
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when asked about the upcoming release of former National Security Advisor John Bolton's new book, said that it "shouldn't be out."

"He is a misguided hawk on foreign policy, and a weak dove of an author, and this is despicable that he chose to publish this book without fully going through the review process," McEnany said.

In a new book that paints a withering portrait of his ex-boss, the former national security adviser accused President Donald Trump of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinping’s aid in winning a second term in the Nov.

3 presidential election.

Democratic lawmakers on Thursday said they were considering next steps, including a subpoena, on how to respond to allegations by the former top White House aide that Trump sought foreign help to get re-elected.





