McEnany on Bolton's book: 'It shouldn't be out'

"He is a misguided hawk on foreign policy, and a weak dove of an author, and this is despicable that he chose to publish this book without fully going through the review process," McEnany said.
In a new book that paints a withering portrait of his ex-boss, the former national security adviser accused President Donald Trump of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinping’s aid in winning a second term in the Nov.
3 presidential election.
Democratic lawmakers on Thursday said they were considering next steps, including a subpoena, on how to respond to allegations by the former top White House aide that Trump sought foreign help to get re-elected.
