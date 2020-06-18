Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remdesivir will be tested on children with COVID-19
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Remdesivir will be tested on children with COVID-19

Remdesivir will be tested on children with COVID-19

A drug that has shown positive results in treating adult coronavirus patients is now being tested on children.

Remdesivir will be given to children with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

WPXI

WPXI Antiviral drug remdesivir will soon be tested on children with COVID-19 https://t.co/O9BBU4j37L https://t.co/TXvWcKG57G 21 hours ago

SirDerrickOhato

Sir. Derrick Ohato RT @Forbes: The antiviral drug remdesivir will be tested with children suffering from Covid-19 https://t.co/Io2zSyoIyP by @MattRyanPerez ht… 2 days ago