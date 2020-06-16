Global
Pinal County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Pinal County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:17s - Published
8 minutes ago
Sheriff Mark Lamb tests positive before scheduled visit to White House.
Pinal County Sheriff says he tested positive for COVID-19 before visiting President Trump
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said he believes he came into contact with an infected person during a...
azcentral.com - Published
17 hours ago
Maricopa County jail inmate tests COVID-19 positive after lawyer warns sheriff of symptoms
A 20-year-old father in Maricopa County jail was denied release until the pandemic's end. He now has...
azcentral.com - Published
2 days ago
