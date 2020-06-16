Global  

Pinal County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Sheriff Mark Lamb tests positive before scheduled visit to White House.
Sheriff Mark Lamb tests positive before scheduled visit to White House.
