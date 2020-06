Matt Hancock explains decision to abandon NHSX app

The Government says it will abandon its efforts to develop its own coronavirus contact-tracing app in order to focus on technology from Apple and Google.

At the Downing Street press conference Health Secretary Matt Hancock said testing on the Isle of Wight uncovered a "technical barrier".

Report by Jonesia.

