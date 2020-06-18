|
'China is a necessary partner, like it or not,' says EU foreign affairs chief
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:27s - Published
MEPs called on Thursday for the EU to have a tougher approach on China and issue sanctions over the new national security law in Hong Kong.View on euronews
