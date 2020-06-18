SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACA

The program protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

The supreme court has ruled against President Trump's decision to end DACA.

Karin RT @RonThayer3 : SCOTUS is tearing trump apart lately. "Supreme Court rejects President Trump's plan to end DACA" https://t.co/HpvXlOk8hP 4 hours ago

Obscurehuman⭐️⭐️⭐️ #WWG1WGA Ok. Who got bought @ SCOTUS? ⁦ @realDonaldTrump ⁩ Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s bid to end DACA https://t.co/DutKy0LWaN 4 hours ago

HISPANICS 4 DEMOCRATS RT @LMLohrey : WOOHOO!! SCOTUS is on a roll!! Another really big win... And a really hard hit to Trump's ego... "Supreme Court rejects Pre… 3 hours ago

Stanley Law Praise the Lord on SCOTUS decision protecting DACA and preserving the efforts 700k+ Dreamers to pursue an American… https://t.co/YSVm2XUEMi 2 hours ago

Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus RT @jesusavocado : #SCOTUS rejects President Trump's cancelation of #DACA . A big win for undocumented immigrants. I've been friends with man… 2 hours ago

Matt Kay Thank you, #SCOTUS ! 'Supreme Court rejects President Trump's plan to end #DACA ' https://t.co/ahJcoeTrUJ 2 hours ago

Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy Another SCOTUS decision recognizing "human rights" and "immigration" as core elements of our democracy. Great day!… https://t.co/GYiDf1ZRNd 1 hour ago