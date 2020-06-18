Global  

SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACA
SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACA

SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACA

The supreme court has ruled against President Trump's decision to end DACA.

The program protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Tweets about this

chm91364

Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy Another SCOTUS decision recognizing "human rights" and "immigration" as core elements of our democracy. Great day!… https://t.co/GYiDf1ZRNd 1 hour ago

mrelssek

Matt Kay Thank you, #SCOTUS! 'Supreme Court rejects President Trump's plan to end #DACA' https://t.co/ahJcoeTrUJ 2 hours ago

emayoralcorpus

Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus RT @jesusavocado: #SCOTUS rejects President Trump's cancelation of #DACA. A big win for undocumented immigrants. I've been friends with man… 2 hours ago

BigVoice22

Stanley Law Praise the Lord on SCOTUS decision protecting DACA and preserving the efforts 700k+ Dreamers to pursue an American… https://t.co/YSVm2XUEMi 2 hours ago

JcUSA22

HISPANICS 4 DEMOCRATS RT @LMLohrey: WOOHOO!! SCOTUS is on a roll!! Another really big win... And a really hard hit to Trump's ego... "Supreme Court rejects Pre… 3 hours ago

CJCeruleanlady

CJ 💙❄🌊 "Supreme Court rejects President Trump's plan to end DACA" https://t.co/6CB1R3v1qc #SCOTUS 3 hours ago

Obscurehuman1

Obscurehuman⭐️⭐️⭐️ #WWG1WGA Ok. Who got bought @ SCOTUS? ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s bid to end DACA https://t.co/DutKy0LWaN 4 hours ago

karinanez36

Karin RT @RonThayer3: SCOTUS is tearing trump apart lately. "Supreme Court rejects President Trump's plan to end DACA" https://t.co/HpvXlOk8hP 4 hours ago


Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA [Video]

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision. John Roberts, via majority opinion John Roberts,..

Supreme Court Rejects End To DACA Protections [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects End To DACA Protections

The Supreme Court has rejected President Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.

'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling [Video]

'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling

U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to block President Donald Trump's bid to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from..

