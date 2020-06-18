SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACA
The supreme court has ruled against President Trump's decision to end DACA.
The program protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy Another SCOTUS decision recognizing "human rights" and "immigration" as core elements of our democracy. Great day!… https://t.co/GYiDf1ZRNd 1 hour ago
Matt Kay Thank you, #SCOTUS!
'Supreme Court rejects President Trump's plan to end #DACA' https://t.co/ahJcoeTrUJ 2 hours ago
Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus RT @jesusavocado: #SCOTUS rejects President Trump's cancelation of #DACA. A big win for undocumented immigrants. I've been friends with man… 2 hours ago
Stanley Law Praise the Lord on SCOTUS decision protecting DACA and preserving the efforts 700k+ Dreamers to pursue an American… https://t.co/YSVm2XUEMi 2 hours ago
HISPANICS 4 DEMOCRATS RT @LMLohrey: WOOHOO!! SCOTUS is on a roll!! Another really big win...
And a really hard hit to Trump's ego...
"Supreme Court rejects Pre… 3 hours ago
CJ 💙❄🌊 "Supreme Court rejects President Trump's plan to end DACA" https://t.co/6CB1R3v1qc
#SCOTUS 3 hours ago
Obscurehuman⭐️⭐️⭐️ #WWG1WGA Ok. Who got bought @ SCOTUS? @realDonaldTrump
Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s bid to end DACA
https://t.co/DutKy0LWaN 4 hours ago
Karin RT @RonThayer3: SCOTUS is tearing trump apart lately.
"Supreme Court rejects President Trump's plan to end DACA" https://t.co/HpvXlOk8hP 4 hours ago
Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACASupreme Court Blocks Trump
From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices
to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision. John Roberts, via
majority opinion John Roberts,..
Supreme Court Rejects End To DACA ProtectionsThe Supreme Court has rejected President Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.
'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA rulingU.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to block President Donald Trump's bid to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from..